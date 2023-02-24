Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: A cold morning will gradually lead to a nice warming trend by weekend.

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Get ready for a frigid Friday morning! Clouds overnight will kept the low temperatures from going as low as Thursday morning. But, even at that they will be pretty chilly.

metro-tonight-lows.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tonight-lows.png
Credit: CBS4

While eastern Colorado is starting Friday with cold temperatures, the mountains are looking at snow and wind.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place for parts of the Western Slope with over a foot of snow expected by 5pm for some areas.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

A ridge of high pressure will retrograde back into eastern Colorado Friday into Saturday this will get a warming trend started that should last into early next week.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs for Friday will be much better than the last few days. It will still be chilly but, we will get out of the single digits.

metro-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Saturday starts what may be string of 4 days in the 50s!

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 11:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

