Colorado Weather: A cold morning will gradually lead to a nice warming trend by weekend.
Get ready for a frigid Friday morning! Clouds overnight will kept the low temperatures from going as low as Thursday morning. But, even at that they will be pretty chilly.
While eastern Colorado is starting Friday with cold temperatures, the mountains are looking at snow and wind.
There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place for parts of the Western Slope with over a foot of snow expected by 5pm for some areas.
A ridge of high pressure will retrograde back into eastern Colorado Friday into Saturday this will get a warming trend started that should last into early next week.
Highs for Friday will be much better than the last few days. It will still be chilly but, we will get out of the single digits.
Saturday starts what may be string of 4 days in the 50s!
