Colorado volunteers to pick up hundreds of pounds of trash along High Line Canal

Volunteers are needed to make a big impact on the natural environment along the High Line Canal in Aurora.

"We will be cleaning multiple miles of the canal trail and the canal itself in Aurora," said Samantha Wilber, Programs Coordinator for the High Line Canal Conservancy.

Annual Aurora Cleanup along the High Line Canal. High Line Canal Conservancy

The Annual Aurora Cleanup event starts at 8:30 a.m. in Expo Park. Volunteers can choose to work in one of three segments of the canal spanning from Havana Street to Sable Blvd. This will be the largest of 20-30 stewardship events planned along the length of the 71-mile trail. The Conservancy will provide all cleanup supplies, including trash pickers, bags and gloves.

"All of this is to help preserve the environment, the natural green space that is the High Line Canal, and also to engage people and educate people," Wilber said.

A lot of the litter along the canal is made of plastic, and because plastic don't really break down it poses a threat to wildlife.

"Cigarette butts, those are really important [to pick up] because the chemicals in them do pollute the soil itself, so they can contaminate soil which impacts the health of entire communities, people, plants, animals…everything," Wilber explained.

The High Line Canal was hand-dug in 1883 to move irrigation water through the region. Today it offers numerous recreational opportunities, provides important habitat for various plants, trees and wildlife, and captures and cleans storm water.

LINK: Register for the Annual Aurora Cleanup along the High Line Canal