Migrant couple recalls tough obstacles faced to get to Denver: "We are here, let's get to work, let's establish ourselves"

Housing in Denver is already difficult, but it's even harder for those searching for shelter, coming from a different country.

One couple shared their remarkable story with CBS News Colorado, while expressing their gratitude towards a nonprofit that helped them get into an apartment.

For the first time in six months, Sabrina and Carlos have a bed to sleep on and a place to cook their Venezuelan meals.

The couple and their unborn child, traveled through seven countries and faced several dangerous situations. The migrant couple spent time in Mexico before entering the U.S. back in March.

They got to Denver in early April on a bus ticket from El Paso and spent 20 days in a city shelter.

"We got a notice from the city that we only had a few days left in the shelter and that's when we got help to look for an apartment," Carlos recalled.

Luckily, the nonprofit, Servicios de la Raza, stepped in to assist them before their 30 days were up.

Not only did the nonprofit find the couple a new apartment, the first month's rent was also paid.

The family is very thankful for the nonprofit, but they continue to hold on to their faith during these difficult times.

Right now, they're currently paying $1,800 a month. Although it's been difficult, the couple is making it work.

"We are here, let's get to work, let's establish ourselves, so we can reach our goals and help our families," Carlos expressed.

Carlos was able to get a job in the construction business as he works nine hours a day, six days a week.

"It is a little bit difficult because she is pregnant, but meanwhile I have work, I am not too worried," Carlos said.

On the other hand his partner, Sabrina, is having a difficult time finding work. She believes it could be due to her pregancy, along with being undocumented.

Both Sabrina and Carlos can't apply for a work permit yet.

Also while in Mexico, the couple was robbed and lost everything, including their passports. They crossed the U.S. border without anything and are currently waiting on their court date, which was issued for late May.

Sabrina shared she is scared of the outcome.

"I am scared because I have to go to court soon... some people get five years and my court date is in a few weeks," Sabrina expressed.

Migrants must wait at least six months after entering the U.S. to get a work permit if they went in through a port of entry.

In the couple's case, they have to wait until after the court date to know more about their status in the country.

The couple considers themselves lucky for arriving to Denver before the new immigration policies kick in.