Colorado union negotiations end for Safeway grocery store workers, no agreement reached

Negotiations between the Colorado union representing Safeway workers and the grocery chain have ended for the week without an agreement. Now, more stores are joining the strike, including Boulder, Lonetree and Brighton.

CBS

The union has been slowly expanding the strike to different locations across Colorado after workers started walking off the job on Sunday. Safeway and the Local 7 union met on Thursday, but in a Facebook post, the union wrote that they still could not come to an agreement on wage increases, healthcare benefits, pension benefits, staffing and paid vacation.

Local 7 said the union and the company exchanged multiple proposals, negotiating into late Thursday evening.

"The Company remains unwilling to offer an agreement that meets the needs of the workers," the union claimed. They warned that more stores could be included in the strike.

Albertsons, the company that owns Safeway, said it's committed to continuing negotiations.

Future negotiation dates have not yet been scheduled.