Colorado undersheriff placed on leave due to "incident" at home

The second in charge at the Adams County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave by his agency. An investigation is underway into an "incident" at his home.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is not saying much about what led to Undersheriff Paul Gregory being placed on leave. They said there was an "incident" at his home, and an outside agency is being asked to investigate what occurred.

Gregory has been with the sheriff's office since 1999.