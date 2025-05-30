Watch CBS News
Colorado undersheriff placed on leave due to "incident" at home

By
Brian Maass
Brian Maass
Investigative Reporter
/ CBS Colorado

An undersheriff in Colorado has been placed on leave and is under investigation.

The second in charge at the Adams County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave by his agency. An investigation is underway into an "incident" at his home.

adco-undersheriff.png
Adams County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is not saying much about what led to Undersheriff Paul Gregory being placed on leave. They said there was an "incident" at his home, and an outside agency is being asked to investigate what occurred.

Gregory has been with the sheriff's office since 1999.

