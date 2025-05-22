U.S. Northern Command in Colorado to deploy over 1,000 troops to southern border

U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs announced plans to deploy more than 1,000 military members to support operations at the southern border.

Authorities said 1,115 service members across multiple branches will provide sustainment, engineering, medical and operational support to the Department of Homeland Security. The joint task force will include:

Approximately 65 joint individual augmentees from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force

Approximately 250 soldiers from an expeditionary sustainment command to coordinate logistics and manage sustainment

Approximately 140 soldiers from a quartermaster field feeding company to provide field feeding to deployed personnel

Approximately 125 soldiers from an engineer brigade headquarters and 145 soldiers from an engineer battalion to coordinate construction missions

Approximately 310 soldiers from two engineer construction companies to construct mobility routes and protect infrastructure and facilities

Approximately 75 soldiers from a medical area support company to provide force health protection for deployed personnel

Approximately five airmen from an air force logistics support element from Tyndall Air Force Base to coordinate logistics and sustainment planning

There are around 8,600 federal troops stationed at the border. Two National Defense Areas stretching around 230 miles along the border in New Mexico and Texas are serving as extensions of military bases. In April, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said anyone attempting to enter the country illegally in those zones will be entering a military base and will be detained by Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Defense.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security also requested 20,000 National Guard troops to help with mass deportation efforts.