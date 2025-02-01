Colorado vehicle theft suspects sought by police after allegedly shooting at victims

Police in Lakewood and Denver are looking for suspects who allegedly stole a truck Saturday morning and shot at the owners after they were followed.

CBS Colorado

According to police, around 11 a.m. the truck's owners were at their residence in the 1200 block of S. Marshall Street in Lakewood when they noticed the vehicle being driven away. They got into another car and followed the truck as it headed towards Denver.

Once they entered the City of Denver, the suspects allegedly shot at the owners' car and then crashed on S. Pearl Street. Officials said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Authorities said the suspects left the truck in an alley, and they are still at large.