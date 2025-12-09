Teen honors angler grandfather, rallies others on Colorado Gives Day

It is Colorado Gives Day, the largest single day of giving in the state.

Thousands of nonprofits play critical roles in our communities and rely on this day to fuel their missions.

This year, a fifth generation Coloradan from Golden is inspiring others with what he's learned about philanthropy.

Steven "Pel" Pelican, and his grandson Tommy enjoy the Flat Tops Wilderness. Pelican Monson Family

Thirteen year old Tommy Pelican Monson has been going to the Flat Tops Wilderness -- near Meeker -- for as long as he can remember.

"I just love how close to nature you are," said Tommy. "There's nothing there other than a trail and a stream. And you just get to go and experience nature at its purest. Nature has such a profound effect on everybody. It helps mental health, well-being all that, and it's just super important to everybody."

Tommy's grandfather Steven "Pel" Pelican instilled in him that love for Colorado's wild places.

"He taught me how to fly fish like all of how you cast and that sort of thing. And I remember catching the first fish with him, which was awesome," said Tommy.

Pelican Monson Family

Pel's grandfather homesteaded outside Craig, and Tommy's family has been fishing in the same stream in the Flat Tops Wilderness for nearly 100 years.

"Our family has some old photos of like the wilderness, because we come the same spot every year, and it's almost completely unchanged. It's just maybe a fallen down tree here, there," added Tommy.

After Pel died suddenly last April, Tommy wanted to do something in his grandfather's honor.

"He had so much knowledge about wilderness and streams and conservation," said Tommy.

For Colorado Gives Day, Tommy rallied many of those who loved Pel to give to Colorado Trout Unlimited.

"They teach kids how to fly fish, and they also help protect the nature and wilderness," said Tommy.

Steven "Pel" Pelican. Pelican Monson Family

Engaging relatives to give, Tommy said, "Even the smallest donation could change someone's entire trajectory. I find that giving helps you feel better about yourself, and sometimes it comes back to you, like, if you give to someone, eventually they might help you out when you're in a tough spot," said Tommy.

Thanks to Tommy, the extended Pelican-Monson family knows why Colorado Gives Day matters.

"But several people also said, 'Oh, I didn't even realize what Colorado Gives was. And this inspires us to do even more.' So I think the snowball effect was something that felt really special," said Tommy's mom Samantha Pelican Monson.

It doesn't take a lot, Tommy says, "If everyone gives a small amount, it adds up into a huge difference for everybody."

You can donate today through Colorado Gives Day to support Tommy's campaign for Colorado Trout Unlimited.

Steven "Pel" Pelican and Tommy Pelican Monson. Pelican Monson Family

