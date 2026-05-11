Victor, Colorado residents reminded to not drink or use water

People living in the Colorado town of Victor are being reminded not to drink, cook with or use tap water due to an ongoing water outage. According to the City of Victor's Facebook page, the emergency water outage was declared on May 7.

The water outage continued to impact the communities of Victor and Goldfield. The post states, in part, "Several failures within the system have compounded this crisis and the City has stood up a formal emergency response team to coordinate operations, repairs, and community support."

A water outage impacted water service in the City of Victor. City of Victor

Community services and emergency coordination are being operated out of the Victor Fire Station. Potable water is available at the fire station and non-potable water is available in Goldfield. The station will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The post states that emergency repairs were scheduled for Monday evening. Backup water from multiple external sources will be brought in to refill storage tanks in order to restore water service as quickly as possible.

According to the post, residents are urged not to use any water at all, including:

• Showering

• Laundry

• Dishwashing

• Flushing toilets when possible

• Outdoor use

• Any consumption

Showers are available to residents at:

• Aspen Mine Center until 4 p.m.

• Parks & Recreation Building from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are urged not to drink any tap water from any tap in their homes and expect a minimum disruption for at least 48 hours and plan for up to 72 hours without reliable water service. Even after that time, officials said that residents should expect intermittent service issues, pressure fluctuations, and operational disruptions for about seven days as repairs continue.

Victor is located west of Colorado Springs, about 114 miles southwest of Denver.