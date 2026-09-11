Colorado town of Silverthorne investigating bomb threat at hotel, school pickup nearby moved

Authorities in the Colorado town of Silverthorne are investigating a bomb threat at a local hotel, which caused officials to change plans at a recreation center that serves as a point for after-school transportation.

The Town of Silverthorne says someone threatened the Block Hotel and Commons on Rainbow Drive on Friday afternoon. Town officials say the Silverthorne Police Department and Summit Fire and EMS are investigating the scene and that everyone inside the building was evacuated. They're also working to evacuate River's Edge Condominiums, which is located directly to the south, and the Summit Blue subdivision, which is north of the hotel. Other nearby buildings are under shelter-in-place orders.

Authorities have closed Center Circle and Rainbow Drive in front of the hotel, and a bomb squad from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.

The Silverthorne Recreation Center across the street usually offers after-school transportation for students at Silverthorne Elementary School and Dillon Valley Elementary School. The town says transportation from the center and afternoon programming there have been canceled. The school district is asking families to pick up their students directly from the schools when instructed by school officials.