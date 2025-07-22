Colorado toddler missing in open space in Silverthorne, police say; search and rescue effort ongoing
Police and Colorado search and rescue crews are looking for a missing toddler last seen in the Willow Grove Open Space in Silverthorne, police said Tuesday evening.
The one-and-a-half-year-old boy was reported missing just before 4 p.m. at the area off Willow Way along the Blue River Trail. The area is just west of Blue River Parkway, about 8 miles north of Interstate 70.
The boy was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and white Velcro Nikes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600.