Colorado toddler missing in open space in Silverthorne, police say; search and rescue effort ongoing

Police and Colorado search and rescue crews are looking for a missing toddler last seen in the Willow Grove Open Space in Silverthorne, police said Tuesday evening.

The one-and-a-half-year-old boy was reported missing just before 4 p.m. at the area off Willow Way along the Blue River Trail. The area is just west of Blue River Parkway, about 8 miles north of Interstate 70.

A toddler seen in this handout photo from police is missing and was last seen in the Willow Grove Open Space in Silverthorne on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Silverthorne Police Department

The boy was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and white Velcro Nikes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600.