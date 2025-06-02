Colorado terror attack witness describes group effort to extinguish fire on fellow Jewish marchers in Boulder

Witnesses to Sunday afternoon's terror attack in Colorado who were involved in a march through Boulder say they worked as a team to try and put out the flames that were actively burning their fellow marchers. At least 12 people were injured, many by severe burns, after an attacker set several people on fire using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

A police officer responds to the scene of the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon. Brian Horwitz

Those with the organization known as Run for Their Lives have been marching through downtown Boulder for more than a year, hoping to raise awareness of the dozens of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Each week the group marches through Pearl Street Mall and ends their gathering at the historic Boulder County Courthouse. Participant Lisa Trunquist told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas their march on Sunday started out the way it regularly does.

"It was a normal day," Trunquist said.

However, she said she felt a weird feeling as they arrived at the courthouse, noting something felt odd.

"The groundskeeper was here, and I didn't know why. Things were off," Trunquist said.

Suddenly Trunquist heard a smashing sound coming from the area of the perceived landscaper.

"(I heard) the glass breaking, and the heat on the back of my legs was surprising," Trunquist said.

When she turned to look at the cause of the heat and sound she noticed a fire coming from the ground, which also had shattered bottles around it.

"That is when I saw the big explosion," Trunquist said. "I pushed my dog out of the way and saw the lady on the ground with her legs burning."

Trunquist said she initially was going to confront the man, later identified by police as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who was allegedly screaming anti-Israel comments. Trunquist recalled Soliman still holding Molotov cocktails as he continued to scream.

"He started to make gestures like he was going to come throw a bottle at me, so I backed off," Trunquist said.

Trunquist said she decided to turn her attention to the wounded while police responded.

She said one of the most severely injured, who later had to be flown to a hospital by helicopter, was marching with the group for the first time that day.

"The fire just kept up. We were trying to get it out. Her clothes were burned into her skin," Trunquist said. "You would poor water on her and it would stay lit. The towels and smothering it finally put it out."

Trunquist said it took seven or eight people to be able to finally extinguish the flames.

She said it isn't rare for people to heckle their group during any given march. However, she said those heckles are often met with the same amount, or more, of cheers.

Trunquist said she never expected someone to take their distaste for their Jewish beliefs to a violent level.

"We just want them to see we are human. I don't know what else to say," Trunquist said.