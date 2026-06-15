Colorado teens are adapting to the all-time low in summer job hiring

For many teenagers, landing a summer job is considered a rite of passage, but, for 16-year-old Simon Walker in Broomfield, finding work has become a full-time job itself.

Over the past month, Walker says he has submitted applications to more than a dozen businesses.

When listing off businesses Walker said, "Dutch Bros, Maverick, Snarf's Sandwiches, Cobblestone Car Wash, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Sonic, Jersey Mike's, King Soopers, McDonald's ..." among others.

Even if he gets an interview, Walker says the competition is tough.

Simon Walker CBS

"Even if you go into like a job interview, there's like 20 other people waiting to interview in there, so just everyone's trying to get a job for summer," Walker said.

Experts say Walker's experience reflects a larger national trend.

According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, businesses nationwide are on track to hire a record-low number of teenagers this summer.

According to Challenger, as recently as the 1980s, roughly half of teens participated in the nation's labor force in some capacity; today, that figure is under 30%.

As a youth workforce specialist at the Colorado Workforce Centers location in Broomfield, Marci Machuga helps teens and young adults navigate the job market.

"It's harder this year, probably," Machuga said. "You know, some of those traditional summer jobs may have been filled by adults with a lot of experience in the workforce."

Experts point to several factors contributing to lower teen employment, including economic uncertainty, the growing use of artificial intelligence and automation, and students focusing more on college preparation activities instead of seasonal work.

And, while Machuga notes teens should try to apply in the winter or spring for summer jobs, there are other ways to bolster resumes this summer.

"Looking for opportunities to volunteer in your community, networking, so teachers and professors may have opportunities that are only available to youth," Machuga said. "There's courses that you can go and take this year, so that next year you're more well-rounded."

For Walker, building his resume now includes an interview with CBS Colorado.

Asked what he would tell potential employers watching, Walker said, "I'm a hard worker," adding, "... quick learner, teamwork and tech savvy," he said.

Job seekers of any age can access free assistance through Colorado Workforce Centers, which operates at least 50 locations across the state.

A job fair is also scheduled for Wednesday at the Broomfield Workforce Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m.