Colorado teen killed in hit-and-run crash after driver hits bicycle and flees in Thornton

A 14-year-old boy is dead and now the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert looking for the driver of a black BMW sedan who police say struck the teen while he was riding his bicycle in Thornton Saturday night.

The crash was reported just before 9:45 p.m. near Huron Street and Thornton Parkway. Roads in the area were closed for almost 8 hours as officers investigated the crash. Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police say the boy died and CBI released information about the vehicle that allegedly struck him from behind, "at a high rate of speed."

A stock image released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows a similar car of the same make and model to one that allegedly struck a teen bicyclist, killing him, before fleeing, in Thornton, Colorado, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Colorado Bureau of Investigation

In the alert, CBI described the suspect's vehicle as a black 2013 BMW 328i with a black Colorado license plate FBWX60. The car is likely to have front-end damage from the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic crash," said Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird. "We are committed to finding the person responsible and urge anyone with information to come forward. Technology like license plate readers helps us act quickly, but we still need the public's help to bring this investigation to a safe conclusion."

Anyone who sees the car or has information about who or where the driver is is being asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department.