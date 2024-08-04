Colorado teacher displaced by Alexander Mountain Fire prepares for return to school

As the Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn, students and teachers are preparing to go back to school while still displaced.

"It's right there and it's been right there since it started," said Mike Burkett, while pointing to a map of the fire on his phone.

Mike Burkett has spent the last five days watching the Alexander Mountain Fire grow and wondering if it will reach his Loveland home.

"We're right in here in that area down there. It's a half mile from the fire," Burkett said.

Mike Burkett CBS

Burkett lives in the Bartram Park neighborhood, just south of Highway 34.

On Monday, his family watched the flames approach their home before evacuating and leaving most of their belongings behind.

"Refrigerator's full, freezer's full, all our pictures are there. There's a lot of stuff that's still in that house," said Burkett.

They took their three dogs but had to leave five chickens.

"The chickens actually are surviving. We found out somebody was able to get them some water and food this morning, and the house is still standing," said Burkett.

After spending a few nights in a hotel, the family is now staying at a friend's home while Burkett prepares to go back to work as a local middle school teacher.

"There's actually some things at the house that I need to start school this week, but I'll make do with what I have," said Burkett.

He won't be the only one starting the school year as an evacuee.

"There's a lot of our students that are displaced, there's staff displaced, there's a lot of people that are dealing with this," said Burkett.

It's something the community has dealt with too many times.

"I know our neighbors that live up there have been through four fires and a flood. This is our second fire, but I think we're mountain people now," said Burkett.

But it's a price Burkett is willing to pay to live in paradise. After all, he says, "They're just things."

"This is our dream house. We had a discussion one day when we first got it, like you know this is a possibility? But it's where we chose to live," said Burkett.

He's extremely grateful to the firefighters working to keep his community safe.

"Those guys with their boots on the ground that are fighting this are incredible. Knowing that they're in this and they're battling this just gives us a sense of comfort," said Burkett.

And to the colleagues, friends, and neighbors that have stepped up to help those impacted.

"I cannot keep up with the texts and the phone calls and the messages that we're getting. The people around here have been just spectacular," said Burkett.

Students in the Thompson School District will go back to school on Aug. 14 and any updates about closure will be announced on the district's website.