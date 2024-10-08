Watch CBS News
Colorado Task Force 1 arrives in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado Task Force 1 arrived at Fort Blanding near Jacksonville, Florida on Monday night where they will service and ready equipment ahead of Hurricane Milton. Crews are also scouting areas in preparation. 

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, it's likely the task force will stay in that area until the storm passes. 

Milton is expected to be extremely dangerous, with storm surges of eight to 15 feet, and potentially make landfall directly in the Tampa Bay area before it moves northeast through the middle of Florida. 

Colorado Task Force 1 West Metro Fire Rescue

The Colorado task force is one of 28 FEMA search and rescue teams. Twenty teams have been activated to perform life-saving missions in response to the storm.  

The team of 45 Coloradans was deployed nearly two weeks ago to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The task force includes firefighters from 17 Colorado agencies, including West Metro, North Metro, South Metro, Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Poudre, Greeley and Loveland. Also on the team are civilians who serve as doctors, K9 handlers and structural engineers.   

