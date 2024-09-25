Watch CBS News
Colorado Task Force 1 hits the road as Hurricane Helene prepares for landfall

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Task Force 1 prepared to deploy to assist in operations for Hurricane Helene. The storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. 

Colorado Task Force 1 vehicles.  West Metro Fire Rescue

It is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. In response, Colorado is sending a 45-member team to Chattanooga, Tenn. for staging. 

Colorado Task Force 1 West Metro Fire Rescue

CO-TF1 will congregate at West Metro Fire Rescue. It's one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams across the country. 

The team is made up of members from fire agencies all along the Front Range. The crew is expected to hit the road about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Jennifer McRae

