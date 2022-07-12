Colorado gem, Swetsville Zoo, prepares to close up shop

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property.

The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display for free for many years.

CBS

More than two years ago Swets decided to sell his property which Is now worth millions of dollars thanks to rapid growth in the region.

The property, which at one point was listed at more than $10 million, was recently placed under contract by Windsor-based developer Liz Newman and the McCauley Development Group.

"It is a tough piece of real estate, but it is prime real estate," Newman told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "We see this as a great opportunity to grow the gateway to Timnath."

The property is near-surrounded by development. Costco, Taco Bell, Walmart, Starbucks and more major retail chains have built right next to the Swetsville Zoo. As you head further into Timnath there is rapid growth with homes and businesses being built by the day.

However, the Swetsville Zoo is just about the only property that offers close proximity to the interstate, the major retail options, the Poudre River and the Town of Timnath all in one buy.

Newman's team is working to iron out some logistics on how to best develop the property while also meeting local and federal guidelines. If they can reach a design with approval from the necessary agencies, the sale of the property is expected to be finalized in December.

"With what we have planned here you can eat, play, live work as well as enjoying the Zen of being by the river," Newman said.

Preliminary plans would have multipurpose developments on the west side of the Poudre River, closer to the Costco. Newman said she already has fielded significant and serious inquiries in interested parties that want to develop the land. The west side of the river would likely feature apartment-style living above retail options, with access to the river.

The east side of the property is projected to be more commercial and retail oriented. However, Newman envisioned a Riverwalk-style development on both sides that would not only connect the two ends of the property, but also local bike paths and trails.

"We will have patios on the sides of the river as well as pedestrian bridges that we can tie from both sides of the river," Newman said.

Residents in Timnath have been sharing their thoughts with the Town Council on what they would like the property to become one day. While some longtime residents were hesitant to express a desire for more accommodation for growth, most who supported a change in the property expressed a desire for a development that would bring entertainment and opportunities for gathering.

Newman said she felt her company had the right vision to build the perfect atmosphere for the community.

While development was inevitable once Swets placed his property up for sale. However, what was not guaranteed was the future of his artwork.

Newman said her plans are to find a way to incorporate many of his pieces in the property to maintain the history and charm.

"I feel it is important to keep some of the art and put that into the development as much as I can to pay homage to Mr. Swets," Newman said. "People who have lived here all their lives have come here as children to visit these beautiful pieces of art. His art has been here for so many years. And, it's a part of the fabric of Fort Collins and Larimer County."