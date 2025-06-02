Colorado survivors gather to mark National Cancer Survivors Day with stories of hope, healing and community

More than 100 cancer survivors gathered at Fiddler's Green on Sunday morning to mark National Cancer Survivors Day with stories of hope, healing, and community. The annual event, themed Honoring Strength and Resilience, offered an opportunity for survivors to reconnect, celebrate their milestones, and pay tribute to those who supported them through their cancer journeys.

Nancy Duncan gives Sarah Scannapieco a hug at the National Cancer Survivors Day event. CBS

For Nancy Duncan, a Littleton resident, the celebration marked not just her survival, but a full-circle moment of gratitude and giving back. In 2022, Nancy was diagnosed with an aggressive Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, a rare and fast-moving form of the disease.

"When I first met with the oncologist, I asked about my quality of life," Nancy recalled. "I didn't think I'd be here today."

As someone who describes herself as "Type A" — always in control — Nancy said it was difficult to let others step in and help. But she found unexpected strength in the team at AdventHealth Littleton, including her oncology nurse, Sarah Scannapieco, who stood by her throughout her treatment.

"There aren't many treatment options for triple-negative breast cancer," Nancy said. "It has to be treated with chemotherapy right away to stop it from growing. It's terrifying when you first hear the diagnosis — I did what no one should do and Googled it."

Sarah, her nurse and now dear friend, remembers that time clearly.

"We see patients weekly, sometimes daily, for months at a time," Sarah said. "You form strong bonds. They become like a second family to us."

Sunday's event was a joyful reunion for Nancy and Sarah, reconnecting after a transformative year for Nancy.

"It gives you hope. It gives you guidance. Happiness. All of it," Sarah said of the event. "It's really nice to see everyone come together."

National Cancer Survivors Day event at Fiddler's Green. CBS

Now two and a half years in remission, Nancy continues her journey with purpose. Through the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program, she volunteers by driving cancer patients to and from their treatment appointments — a way of giving back to the community that helped her heal.