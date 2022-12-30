Colorado sees surge in requests for home heating help

Soaring energy prices and the deep freeze last week have brought a surge of calls for help to pay heating bills.

The state's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, is reporting an 8% increase in applications as 2022 comes to an end. And that's after two consecutive years of 10% growth in requests for help.

LEAP is also reporting a surge of up to 20% in its furnace repair and replacement program. Part of that demand for support is due to higher costs for parts and labor in order to maintain home heating systems.

LEAP's Manager Theresa Kullen told CBS News Colorado that the impact of high energy costs on the program's beneficiaries has been "staggering."

Kullen said, "It is causing a lot of emotional turmoil for the people that we serve. Justifiably. They just don't know what to do and they're hanging on by a thread and a prayer. And hoping that we can help."

So far LEAP has seen 73,000 applications for home heating assistance, but it's still early in the season. The LEAP program runs from November through April.

Last year there were a total of 118,273 applications. Thus far this year 45,692 households have been approved.

LEAP is expected to benefit from funding in the omnibus spending package passed by Congress, and is considering increasing benefit amounts in February to help consumers better cover some of the increased cost of energy.

The average benefit amount for the winter is $440, with amounts ranging from $250 to $1,000 to cover the entire season.

The money is paid directly to the household energy supplier. The state expects to be able to provide $65 million in energy assistance this winter.

To learn more including how to apply, visit https://cdhs.colorado.gov/leap