Colorado Supreme Court orders hospital to resume gender affirming care for transgender minors

In a 5-2 decision, the state supreme court has ruled that Children's Hospital Colorado must continue treatments for transgender youth. Children's Hospital Colorado ended those services earlier this year. Multiple families sued, arguing that it was discriminatory because kids who identify with their assigned gender at birth (cisgender) could still receive the treatment.

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One of those families includes a Colorado mother, listed as Denisha Doe in the court filing, whose daughter is transgender. The case was first heard at the Colorado Supreme Court last month, and Doe has been anxiously awaiting Monday's decision.

"It's been really hard," Doe said, "You're kind of holding your breath, like, is it going to happen today?"

Monday, that decision came from the court, ordering Children's Hospital Colorado to continue gender affirming care for transgender children, including Doe's daughter.

"It's brought us tremendous relief, but it doesn't erase the trauma that our family and families like ours have endured, and it doesn't change the broader climate of fear that trans youth are facing

Her daughter was previously prescribed puberty blockers at Children's, but in January, the hospital stopped the care amid federal threats to pull funding. Doe says gender affirming care is a lifeline for her daughter.

"Our daughter has really expressed that she could not tolerate living life in a body with male characteristics," Doe said, "And frankly, she was very open and adamant that she couldn't live life that way."

As the Colorado Supreme Court's preliminary injunction orders the hospital to continue care, a lower court could still make a final ruling at trial.

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 2: The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home of the Colorado Supreme Court, on January 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. A man broke into the building early Tuesday morning, holding a guard at gunpoint and causing extensive damage to the judicial center before voluntarily surrendering to police. Chet Strange / Getty Images

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement following the decision, in part, "With today's Colorado Supreme Court decision, Colorado families are finally going to get relief after months of uncertainty over whether their children would get the lifesaving care they need."

The hospital shared with CBS Colorado on Monday, "Children's Hospital Colorado is reviewing the court's ruling and assessing our next steps. While we do not have updates to share at this time, we will provide guidance in the near future."

"Knowing that this care will hopefully, in short order, be reinstated is just a tremendous relief for her and for us," Doe said.

Plaintiff attorneys say court directions could allow care to resume at the hospital in the next few weeks.