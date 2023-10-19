Watch CBS News
Local News

Coloradans will experience a summer-like weather feel to end the work week

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Coloradans will experience a summer-like weather feel to end the work week
Coloradans will experience a summer-like weather feel to end the work week 02:42

The heat is back on across the Colorado as we head into another day of well above average temperatures. Thursday afternoon brought just a brief cool down into the 60s and 70s statewide, but now a ridge of High pressure is building across the Southwest, bringing that heat back into the state. 

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast.png
CBS

Highs on Thursday will climb into the 70s and 80s for the Front Range and into the Plains, with 60s into the high country. These temperatures are well above averages for this time of year. The Denver metro typically sees temperatures in the mid-60s.

co-today-highs.png

Temperatures build a little more for Friday afternoon, with some record breaking potential possible. The record for DIA is 83°, set back in 1950, and the forecast high for tomorrow is 82°. More 70s and 80s will dominate into Friday, with another bright, sunny day.

co-tomorrow-highs.png

The dry, sunny, and warm trend continues looking ahead to the weekend with temperatures that will warm into the mid-70s for the Front Range, with sunshine and 60s into the high country. By early next week temperatures will return to seasonable as we keep our eye on our next chance at precipitation.

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.