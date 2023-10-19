Coloradans will experience a summer-like weather feel to end the work week

The heat is back on across the Colorado as we head into another day of well above average temperatures. Thursday afternoon brought just a brief cool down into the 60s and 70s statewide, but now a ridge of High pressure is building across the Southwest, bringing that heat back into the state.

CBS

Highs on Thursday will climb into the 70s and 80s for the Front Range and into the Plains, with 60s into the high country. These temperatures are well above averages for this time of year. The Denver metro typically sees temperatures in the mid-60s.

Temperatures build a little more for Friday afternoon, with some record breaking potential possible. The record for DIA is 83°, set back in 1950, and the forecast high for tomorrow is 82°. More 70s and 80s will dominate into Friday, with another bright, sunny day.

The dry, sunny, and warm trend continues looking ahead to the weekend with temperatures that will warm into the mid-70s for the Front Range, with sunshine and 60s into the high country. By early next week temperatures will return to seasonable as we keep our eye on our next chance at precipitation.