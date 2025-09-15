Colorado students threatened after walkout over Evergreen High School shooting, police say

Threats against Colorado high school students who staged school walkouts Monday over last week's shooting at Evergreen High School are now under investigation, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police did not immediately offer details about the nature of the threats or who threatened the students, but a police spokesman said student resource officers at Thompson Valley High School were investigating those threats on Monday.

Students at the school walked out of class in protest of gun violence and school shootings. One Thompson Valley High School mother told CBS News Colorado on Friday that the walkout was scheduled for 10:07 a.m.

"The students are uniting to protest and raise a voice against the school violence in Colorado and the United States of America," she said. "They are also marching to remember the lives of the children lost across the country to school violence."