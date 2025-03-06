Colorado high school students honored for rescuing people trapped in rollover crash

A group of high school students in Colorado were recognized Thursday for coming to the rescue after seeing a rollover crash on their way to school in January.

Mountain Vista High School students Amadou Bah, Ibrahima Bah, Abdulai Bah, Kasper Skonieczny and Ousmane Balde were on their way to school and stopped at a red light when they saw a car flipped over in a crash. Instead of driving by or taking photos, the students quickly jumped into action. Despite it being a dangerous situation, they ran toward the car that was flipped over to help the driver and passenger, who were trapped inside.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly honored the students Thursday, commending them for their selflessness and quick response. The students received a sheriff's commendation award and a challenge coin.

"They acted swiftly and without hesitation," said Weekly. "They understood that people's lives were potentially at risk and they were there when it mattered the most."

The students were humble, explaining that you have to help if someone is in trouble.

"It's not every day where a car flips over in front of you, and sometimes you just have to take the risk and help someone in need," said Abdulai.

Amadou shared, "I feel like these types of actions were not just because of me, but any other person in this school would have displayed the same amount of actions that we did."

Weekly said that courage like that is what he looks for when hiring a deputy.