Two students facing charges after fake explosive hoax at Colorado high school

Two Colorado high school students are facing charges after a fake explosive was found attached to a locker.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Highlands Ranch High School just before noon Thursday. Authorities evacuated the area and placed the school on hold while bomb technicians and additional deputies responded to the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said all students and staff were evacuated to Cresthill Middle School. Bomb technicians determined the device was a fake, posed no threat and removed it.

Detectives identified two students as suspects and recommended they be charged with possession of a hoax explosive and interference with an educational institution. The case remains under investigation.