Colorado student-athlete carries Samoan pride, grandmother's lessons into senior football season

Senior year of high school will mark only the beginning for a local Colorado student-athlete, as he also prepares for college ball. The drive to compete comes from a place of love, as CBS Colorado learned. It's a family matriarch who has played a pivotal role in the young man's journey on the gridiron.

Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais -- better known as "Ti" -- has already built a reputation as one of Colorado's top high school football players. The four-star defensive tackle and Washington Huskies commit anchors Cherry Creek's defensive line, where he's known for his quickness and strength despite his size.

Head coach Dave Logan describes him as a cornerstone of the Cherry Creek Bruins' defense.

"He has what I call phone-booth quickness for a young guy that size, and excellent strength," Logan said.

Umu-Cais enters his senior season chasing a third state title in four years. But, for him, success isn't just measured in wins or weight room stats. It's rooted in family and culture.

Proud of his Samoan heritage, Ti draws strength from a tight-knit community.

"I got cousins everywhere, and we just try to stay tight," Umu-Cais said. "Obviously, we're not like everybody else. We're different. But you take that into football. It's the same thing when you're with your brothers and you fight against another team."

Much of that mentality traces back to his late grandmother, who first signed him up for football when he was 8 years old.

"She's the reason I'm actually playing football," Umu-Cais said. "She signed me up when I was younger, and now I just want to make sure everything I do makes her proud."

Umu-Cais said his grandmother became a source of stability when his mother was struggling. After his grandmother's death a few years ago, he has continued to carry her memory into every game. He also writes to her every day.

"When my mom was struggling, I always went to my grandma," Umu-Cais said. "She always took care of me, and I love her with all my heart."

That foundation of support has propelled Umu-Cais to become Colorado's top-ranked recruit. As he prepares for his final high school season, Umu-Cais said he never forgets the lessons that shaped him.

"Football's going to knock you down. Another dude might knock you down," Umu-Cais said. "But at the end of the day, you get back up and keep fighting."