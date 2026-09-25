Some Colorado communities end Flock camera use while others resume usage with new guidelines

On Friday, the Colorado city of Steamboat Springs announced it will stop using Flock cameras in the community. Meanwhile, Summit County has announced it will resume using the license plate readers with new procedures in place.

Flock operates a network of cameras across the country that capture license plates and vehicle information, such as make and color. It then provides that data to customers, including law enforcement agencies. The technology has been hotly debated across the nation, with opponents raising concerns about privacy violations and misuse of the cameras. Supporters say the cameras improve public safety.

Steamboat Springs has six Flock cameras installed in the city but has decided to end its relationship with the company because of community concerns. They said town officials received "significant community input" in the last few weeks, including at a town hall held on Aug. 25.

City officials say they will deactivate the cameras immediately.

"We heard the community clearly," said Police Chief Mark Beckett. "While technologies like ALPR systems can be effective in solving crimes, they are not worth employing if they do not have the support and trust of our residents."

The city says safety remains a top priority.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says it will take a different approach. On Friday, the SCSO said it will resume using the Flock automated license plate readers, but with "operational, procedural and policy changes in place."

They paused use of Flock cameras for 30 days to gather community input and review their policies. Due to that feedback, the sheriff's office says it will implement multiple changes, including:

Issuing a new policy for using the technology and handling the information

Limiting the number and placement of the cameras in unincorporated Summit County

Participating only in the Colorado Statewide network for information sharing

Reducing image retention from 30 days to seven

Engaging legislators as new laws develop governing the use of the technology

Developing an FAQ to be posted on the sheriff's office website for information on the license plate readers

The sheriff's office said it received feedback both supporting and opposing the use of the cameras while making its decision.

"Flock is a tool that significantly enhances public safety. It is safe, legal, and it drastically increases our effectiveness," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "For two years, we've used this technology to find missing people, conduct life-safety welfare checks, support mental health crisis response, and prevent, solve, and prosecute crime across our county."

Communities across Colorado have responded to the debate over the technology in various ways.

Recently, the City of Boulder announced it would let its contract with Flock Safety end. The Moffat County Sheriff's Office also recently removed all of its Flock cameras. In Denver, officials chose to switch to a different automatic license plate camera reading system provided by Axon.