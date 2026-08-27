Mountain county in Colorado deactivates Flock system for next 30 days

Summit County has deactivated its entire Flock system, and the sheriff said it won't be used for at least 30 days. This is in response to community feedback as privacy concerns swirl over Flock Safety's nationwide network of cameras.

"Our most powerful public safety asset is the community's trust and partnership," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a statement posted on the agency's Facebook page.

CBS

The sheriff's office said it is conducting an "extensive review of our relationship with Flock Safety" along with the office's policies and practices.

FitzSimons referred to a community meeting that happened on Tuesday where there was some feedback that left some residents feeling frustrated at how the data collected may be used.

"The right thing to do now is to pause while we continue to assess and listen to the community," said FitzSimons. "It deserves an honest conversation based on facts, evidence, transparency, and a willingness to consider perspectives different from our own, and that's my commitment."

Flock operates a network of cameras across the country that capture license plates and vehicle information, such as make and color. It then provides that data to its customers, which include law enforcement agencies. Police who use the system say it can help them track down suspects, stolen cars, and missing people.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

However, the company has come under fire recently after law enforcement officers were accused of misusing Flock's camera system. In response, Garrett Langley, the founder and CEO of Flock, apologized and said the company was rolling out changes to prevent misuse of data obtained from Flock cameras. Langley told CBS News earlier this month that some of the surveillance concerns people have are based on "misinformation" about what Flock tracks. The company does not track cellphones or use facial recognition as some have claimed, he said.

FitzSimons said the Summit County Sheriff's Office will continue to explore tools and strategies that both "support effective law enforcement and build community confidence."

"Crimes and criminals evolve, and so must we," said FitzSimons. "It's a balancing act, which is why I'm encouraging active community engagement. I want to hear from everyone on both sides of the issue."

The public can provide comment at a community meeting at the Summit County Community and Senior Center on Sept. 10, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.