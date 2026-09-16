Northern Colorado sheriff removes Flock cameras: "done flocking around"

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office has removed all of the Flock Safety cameras from the county ahead of the contract that expires at the end of the year. It was announced last month that the sheriff's office would not renew its contract with Flock Safety and that's when deputies immediately stopped accessing or utilizing the Flock camera system.

In a release dated Aug. 13, Moffat County Sheriff Chip McIntyre said that continuing the contract with Flock would not be the right decision for Moffat County.

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office removed its Flock Safety cameras. Facebook

The current agreement with Flock Safety expires on Dec. 31. Because the sheriff's office is no longer utilizing the equipment, the agency asked Flock to remove its cameras, but nothing has happened yet.

The sheriff said "... our patience has finally run out" and that, in order to protect the equipment from potential vandalism or damage, it has been removed and stored at the sheriff's office.

The agency also posted on Facebook, "Flock Safety — come get your equipment. We have it safe and sound. No hard feelings. We're just done flocking around."