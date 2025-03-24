Colorado State University students react to Niko Medved leaving program hours after nearly making Sweet 16, "It hurts"

Students and staff at Colorado State University who were already navigating a devastating loss in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night were dealt a second blow Monday morning, as Head Coach Niko Medved announced he is leaving the men's basketball program. Medved, who has served as head coach of the team for seven seasons, announced he took a job at the University of Minnesota.

"I woke up and I was dumbfounded," said Mike Walsh, a CSU senior and fan of the basketball team. "I didn't think it was going to happen, especially this fast. We lost yesterday to a buzzer beater. It would have been to the Sweet 16."

CBS

Under Medved, the CSU Rams have been the most successful men's basketball program in Colorado for several years now, making three of the last four NCAA men's basketball tournaments. The team has also been ranked several times in recent seasons.

This year the Rams came one point shy of making the Sweet 16 after winning the Mountain West Tournament.

"It is such a hard thing to fathom because he has been so successful at CSU," Walsh said.

Medved's departure to Minnesota had been predicted by some for years now. He grew up just 15 minutes away from the university and attended the university for his studies.

Minnesota, which is part of the BIG10, is considered a larger program with a bigger budget when it comes to recruiting and NIL spending.

"He did a lot for the program. So, a lot of students including myself are bummed about that," said Payton Barill, a sophomore at CSU.

Barill has followed the team closely for two years now, watching several players succeed to the level of being NBA draft prospects and selections.

"I don't think it was a huge shock. He has done a ton for the program and his success has been recognized across the board," Barill said.

Walsh said the Rams' success in recent years clearly drew more attention to Fort Collins and likely contributed to Medved becoming a strong candidate for bigger programs.

CBS

"It hurts because Niko is such a good head coach," Walsh said. "Three out of the last four NCAA tournaments, we were on such an upward slope. This feels like it sets us back just a little bit."

CSU announced they have promoted an assistant coach to manage interim head coach duties while they complete a national search for the next head coach of the Rams.

Barill said she is still a fan and optimistic that the next full time head coach can try and keep the team's success on track. However, she did worry that Medved's departure will also be met with some players leaving as well.

"I think it will definitely impact the program," Barill said. "They have had the most success this season that they have had in a long time. I think losing him as coach will mean the roster gets broken up a bit, not to mention we are losing a few key seniors."

Both Barill and Walsh said they fully recognize why Medved took the job, especially with his ties to Minnesota. However, they said that doesn't mean they aren't also disappointed with the challenge it leaves for the Rams.

"(CSU fans have) got to be happy for Niko, even though they are upset he is leaving the Rams high and dry," Walsh said.