Colorado State Rams turn to Jackson Brousseau as new starting quarterback

Colorado State University Rams football coach Jay Norvell is making a change at quarterback after a rough start to the season that includes two straight losses and a narrow win that fans felt shouldn't have been so close to an upset.

Norvell announced Monday that redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau will start Saturday against Washington State, marking the first start of his career.

Brousseau replaced Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the UTSA Roadrunners and led the Rams on back-to-back touchdown drives.

Colorado State quarterback Jackson Brousseau (8) looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman / AP

He completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards, including his first career touchdown -- a 4-yard strike to Rocky Beers. Both scoring drives covered 75 yards and came with the Rams trailing.

Fowler-Nicolosi had started 27 consecutive games for the Rams before being benched. He has thrown for 488 yards this season, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

"Jackson has got a great personality for the position. He really does have natural leadership skills; he's an excellent communicator, which is so vital for the quarterback position," Norvell said. "He's a winner; the team has a lot of confidence in Jackson, so we're looking forward to it."