Rams narrowly avoid historic upset in nail-biter against University of Northern Colorado

Fans in Fort Collins turned out in bright orange to cheer for Colorado State University on their "Ag Day" game this Saturday, but their enthusiasm nearly outshone the team's performance, who barely pulled out a win over the University of Northern Colorado.

The Rams, or "Aggies" as they're known on Ag Day, were the significant favorite heading into the matchup, with bettors expecting the team to win by 34 points. The fans broke the student attendance record for Canvas Stadium, with 15,740 students in the stands.

STUDENTS! You have set the student attendance record with 15,740, 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 Canvas today!#Relentless x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/lbzEyQBd7B — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) September 6, 2025

The Bears took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring off the CSU turnover in the Rams' first home game of the season. They held their lead through the second quarter as UNC's Cam Chapa intercepted Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Rams wide receiver Tommy Maher fumbled a punt. UNC gained another three points by the end of the quarter.

Running back Lloyd Avant scored the Rams' first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, and the team started to turn things around with a fumble recovery by Rams' linebacker Owen Long. They picked up steam through the third quarter, closing the gap 17-14. But a penalty against CSU and a failed pass in the fourth quarter put a pause on the team's momentum. The Bears recovered a fumble on Avant, and then CSU called a 2 minute timeout with 1:56 left on the clock.

At the 11th hour, the Rams pulled ahead when Fowler-Nicolosi scored a touchdown. The Rams ultimately won 21-17, narrowly avoiding the first upset by the Bears in CSU history.