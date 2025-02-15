Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck while responding to previous crash

A Colorado State Patrol vehicle was struck Saturday morning while responding to a crash on I-70. According to authorities, the trooper was stopped blocking eastbound traffic in the left lane while working the scene when a vehicle struck her cruiser from behind.

The highway was temporarily closed near milepost 105, New Castle between Rifle and Glenwood Springs while the scene was cleared.

Officials said neither the trooper nor the other driver involved in the crash were injured.

They warned drivers that weather conditions are making driving challenging along the mountain corridor and asked travelers to reduce their speed and stay focused. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday for Colorado's central and southwestern mountains due to heavy snow along I-70.

The CSP also advised that drivers should expect delays due to the weather conditions.

A second round of storms and snow is possible on Monday. Up-to-date road information can be found at http://COTrip.org.