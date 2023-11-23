Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol reports multi-vehicle crash on I-70 has westbound lanes shut down from Golden to Evergreen

The Colorado State Patrol told travelers to expect a lengthy closure of Interstate 70's westbound lanes Thursday evening as icy conditions developed on the roads and caused several crashes.

The primary crash happened around 7:15 p.m. and involved eight vehicles. It started as a semi hauling milk tried to avoid a car that spun out. The truck "jack-knifed" and came to rest across all lanes of traffic with its trailer stuck on the guardrail. 

genesee-accident-10-csp-golden-tweet.jpg
Colorado State Patrol/X

Another semi collided with the milk truck and went into the media where it straddled the safety cables.

 "The rest of the cars crash into the mess," CSP stated in a social media post. 

genesee-accident-4-csp-golden-tweet.jpg
Colorado State Patrol/X

Fuel tanks on the two trucks have also ruptured and are leaking diesel fuel. 

Westbound I-70 is currently closed at the Morrison exit near Golden. 

"Road conditions are very dangerous," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office instructed on social media. "Avoid this area and stay off the iced-over roads if possible. I-70 WB will likely be closed for the next few hours."

There were no reports of serious injuries from any of the accidents. 

