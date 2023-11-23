Colorado State Patrol reports multi-vehicle crash on I-70 has westbound lanes shut down from Golden to Evergreen
The Colorado State Patrol told travelers to expect a lengthy closure of Interstate 70's westbound lanes Thursday evening as icy conditions developed on the roads and caused several crashes.
The primary crash happened around 7:15 p.m. and involved eight vehicles. It started as a semi hauling milk tried to avoid a car that spun out. The truck "jack-knifed" and came to rest across all lanes of traffic with its trailer stuck on the guardrail.
Another semi collided with the milk truck and went into the media where it straddled the safety cables.
"The rest of the cars crash into the mess," CSP stated in a social media post.
Fuel tanks on the two trucks have also ruptured and are leaking diesel fuel.
Westbound I-70 is currently closed at the Morrison exit near Golden.
"Road conditions are very dangerous," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office instructed on social media. "Avoid this area and stay off the iced-over roads if possible. I-70 WB will likely be closed for the next few hours."
There were no reports of serious injuries from any of the accidents.
CBS News Colorado will provide updates.
for more features.