Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to take it slow around school zones

Colorado State Patrol releases stats about school zones, what times most dangerous for students

The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to take it slow around school zones now that classes are back in session. New data shows a window of time when crashes happen the most.

A study detailing incidents from 2018 to 2020 narrowed the dangerous times to Fridays during the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. pickup time. CSP said that distracted driving, following too closely and failing to yield the right of way are the biggest causes of crashes in school zones.

CSP data from the 2020 study shows Jefferson, El Paso and Adams counties rank the highest when it comes to school zone crashes.

Crossing guards know how dangerous school zones can be especially as everyone gets back into the school routine.

"I'm here early in the morning and that's my main priority is just making sure the kids make it across safely. And, even though that is a school zone people are always kind of driving crazy over there," said Timberline Elementary School crossing guard Annie Leggett.

"As much as I stress to my students to make sure you use your crossing walks, sometimes that doesn't happen. So, we just need to be aware of what's happening. And just slow down. That's the main thing," said Timberline Elementary School principal Mary R. Bowens.

CSP said it's not only drivers who are distracted, but students walking to class, especially those in middle and high schools are often distracted on their own technology devices; another good reminder for everyone to put down their devices whether walking or driving.