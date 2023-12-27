Colorado State Patrol sends reminder of state's "Move Over Law" after driver collides with patrol vehicle in Limon

Colorado State Patrol sends another reminder to the public of the state's "Move Over Law" after a driver collides with a patrol vehicle.

CSP Limon tweeted a photo of a patrol vehicle that appeared to be smashed in from behind after a driver collided with the trooper's vehicle while driving at high speeds in inclement weather. The agency says the trooper was uninjured in the incident, but it was a narrow miss.

Another close call! What does it take for drivers to understand the risks of highway speeds in inclement weather, and not moving over. Thankfully the Trooper is uninjured, but it was a narrow miss! pic.twitter.com/DTy6wCEDLe — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) December 27, 2023

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB23-1123, requiring drivers to move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards flashing and if they can't move over, they must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit, according to Colorado Department Transportation.

On Aug. 7 the state enhanced its Move Over law to provide a greater protection for people and their vehicles on the side of the road as drivers are now required to also move over when passing disabled vehicles on the side of the road.