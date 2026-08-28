Colorado State Patrol warns that pointing laser at aircraft is felony, not prank

The Colorado State Patrol is warning parents and children that pointing a laser at aircraft is a felony, not a prank. This happened after a laser was pointed at an aircraft - twice - as the CSP crew tried to land at Centennial Airport earlier this month.

According to CSP, the aircraft was on final approach to the airport about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the cockpit was illuminated by a green laser coming from the left side of the aircraft. The flight crew aborted the landing and began circling the area to find the source.

During that circling, the laser struck the aircraft a second time. Trooper Doren, who was operating the aircraft's onboard camera system, was able to track the laser to a second-story balcony at a nearby apartment complex.

Colorado State Patrol

After the aircraft landed safely, troopers from the Castle Rock office went to the apartment and talked with an adult and several juveniles. CSP said video shows an adult on the balcony with the children during the laser strike.

Troopers confiscated the laser and explained the seriousness of the situation and warned the family that parents are responsible for preventing children from engaging in behavior that endangers others. The information in the investigation was forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Aug. 19 incident followed reports of similar laser activity in the same area during the previous three evenings.

"A laser strike is not a harmless prank," Doren said in a statement. "When a laser enters a cockpit, it can cause glare, flash blindness, disorientation or permanent eye damage. During takeoff or landing, even a momentary loss of vision can place the flight crew, passengers and people on the ground in danger."

CSP said a laser beam appears small from the ground, but it can spread across an aircraft's cockpit. Exposure may interfere with a pilot's ability to see instruments, maintain visual contact with the runway or safely control the aircraft. Laser exposure can also cause lasting eye injuries, including permanent blind spots that may prevent a pilot from continuing to fly professionally.

Knowingly aiming a laser at an occupied aircraft is a class 6 felony under Colorado law C.R.S. 18-3-210 and a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 39A, punishable by fines, up to five years in prison, or both.