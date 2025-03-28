Colorado State Patrol launching new campaign in April to ticket teenagers for not wearing a seat belt

Colorado State Patrol is teaching teenagers and our state's youngest drivers the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say that in March 2024, they investigated more than 300 crashes involving drivers between the ages of 16 and 21. In each of these crashes, this age group was at fault.

Troopers are launching a new campaign called "Buckle Like A Boss." This will be used to help younger and new drivers make better driving decisions. Troopers will ticket anyone pulled over and not wearing a seat belt. The campaign will run from April to August. Troopers say they are tired of responding to preventable fatal crashes.

Colorado State Patrol says the national seat belt use rate is 92%. The problem is Colorado's seat belt rate being at 88% when it should be at 100%. Troopers say they have investigated 342 crashes in March 2024 where the driver, between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, was at fault. During the same period, troopers issued more than 1,440 citations to the same age group.

Troopers say when going through their citations, speed and failing to wear a seat belt were big issues. Troopers also say not wearing a seat belt could have fatal consequences in the event of a crash.

"When you are in a fast-running collision or a rollover crash, it is impossible to keep yourselves seated in the vehicle when you were not wearing a seatbelt," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Patrick Rice said. "Nobody is strong enough or can react fast enough to keep themselves in their seat when their vehicle begins to roll."

Troopers say not wearing a seat is also a traffic infraction in Colorado. This means you can get hit with a $65 fine and a $6 surcharge. Troopers say they will do whatever they can to stop teenagers from driving without a seat belt.