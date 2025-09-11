Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol looking for witnesses after crash leads to fight on I-25

Colorado State Patrol looking for witnesses after crash leads to fight on I-25
The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in an investigation after two people involved in a crash got into a physical altercation on I-25.

Authorities said a dark green Mercedes SUV and a white and red motorcycle crashed on the interstate near East Castle Pines Parkway around 7:50 a.m. Thursday. CSP said the two drivers then got into a fight.

csp-looking-for-witnesses-to-i-25-crash.png
Vehicles involved in a crash on I-25 that led to a physical altercation. Colorado State Patrol

They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the incident to contact them at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number 1C252212. They advised callers should be prepared to leave their names and callback information so an investigator can reach them.

