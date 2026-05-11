Colorado State Patrol investigating rollover crash, fire on Highway 74

One person was seriously injured after their car rolled and caught fire on Colorado Highway 74 on Monday.

Around 4:13 p.m., Colorado State Patrol troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Lair O' The Bear, west of Idledale. They determined a Mini Cooper crashed and rolled near the Lair O' The Bear entrance, ejecting the driver. The vehicle then caught fire, but firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The 66-year-old man driving the Mini Cooper suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities closed CO 74 in both directions while they investigated the scene. The road has since reopened.

The CSP asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on it and has not spoken to investigators contact their dispatch at (303) 239-4501. Reference case number 1A261397.