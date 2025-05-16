Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash involving minor pedestrian on I-25

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol said a minor was killed Friday evening when they were struck by a vehicle on I-25 just south of Colorado Springs.

According to CSP, the minor was walking along I-25 northbound at South Academy Boulevard when a 2016 Jeep Wrangler struck them. They were taken to a local area hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Officials said the 50-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured.

CDOT closed the right lane and right shoulder of I-25 N while authorities work to investigate the scene. They said there is no current estimate on when the lane will reopen and advised drivers to expect delays in the area.

