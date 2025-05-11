Colorado State Patrol investigating crash that killed 2, injured 2 others

The Colorado State Patrol said a crash in El Paso County claimed the lives of two people and left two others hospitalized Sunday.

According to CSP, a Ram 3500 and a Chevrolet Suburban collided near the intersection of Elbert Road and Murphy Place around 1:08 p.m. Authorities said the driver of the Ram stayed at the scene but their passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injures.

Two people inside the Suburban were declared dead at the scene. Officials said a third person in the vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital.

Authorities said both roads are expected to remain closed for an extended period while the scene is under investigation. They do not currently have an estimate on when the roads will reopen.

CSP asked anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with investigators yet to contact dispatch at (719) 544-2424.