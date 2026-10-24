Colorado State Patrol investigating 10 separate crashes on stretch of I-25

The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to avoid following too closely after 10 separate crashes took place on a stretch of I-25 in a single day.

The first crash took place south of County Road 32 around 6:31 a.m. on Friday. CSP says a Kia Seltos was traveling south on I-25 when it braked and swerved into the HOV lane as traffic was coming to a stop. They say a dark-colored pickup following the Kia and crashed into it from behind.

Investigators say the truck fled the scene. The woman driving the Kia was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but CSP says she was not injured.

Fifteen minutes later, a woman was stopped in traffic near milepost 261 when investigators say a Honda Civic also traveling south in the middle lane rear-ended her. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Two more crashes followed on southbound I-25 near milepost 261. CSP says the third crash on this stretch of highway occurred when a Chevrolet Traverse suddenly slowed down due to stopped traffic in the middle lane. A Subaru Forester then hit the Traverse from behind. When a Mazda CX5 neared the crash scene of the crash, CSP says it struck the back of the Forester. No injuries were reported in these two crashes.

A fifth crash then took place near milepost 263. Investigators say a Ford Bronco and a Mitsubishi Outlander were heading south and began slowing because of traffic. CSP says a Toyota Highlander, also heading south, then struck both vehicles. No one was injured in this crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the sixth crash, which also took place near milepost 263. A Honda Pilot was stopped or moving slowly in the right lane and a BMW 430I was stopped behind it. That's when CSP says a Subaru XV driving in the left lane tried to avoid stopped traffic and moved into the right lane, crashing into the back of the BMW and pushing it into the back of the Honda. No one in the crash was reported injured.

Further south, near milepost 261.5, a Honda HR-V tried to merge onto the highway and reportedly pulled in front of a Peterbilt truck pulling a semi-trailer that was in the right lane. Investigators say the back of the Honda hit the front right corner of the truck. CSP says no one was injured in this crash.

Back near milepost 263, another hit-and-run crash took place. Authorities say a Subaru Outback was driving south when a vehicle crashed into the back of it and then fled the scene. Investigators do not yet know the make and model of the vehicle that struck the Outback. The woman driving the Subaru was not injured.

After that, CSP says a Toyota RAV4 failed to slow down and crashed into the Jeep Gladiator in front of it. Following that, a Subaru Ascent hit the back of the Toyota, forcing it to hit the Jeep a second time. Then an Audi A4 reportedly failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the Subaru. CSP says no one was injured in those crashes.

CSP said, "The Colorado State Patrol wants to remind drivers that following too closely is dangerous. Give yourself a buffer so that you can anticipate another vehicle stopping abruptly. I-25 traffic will continue to be crowded. It is up to drivers to make sure they leave at an earlier time to make it to their destination and be patient during rush hour traffic."

All of these crashes remain under investigation.