Colorado State Patrol investigates semi crash on I-25 near Firestone

The Colorado State Patrol investigated a crash involving two semis that kept the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours in Northern Colorado early Wednesday morning. Troopers responded to the crash near mile marker 236 west of Frederick about 1 a.m.

Two semis were involved in a crash on I-25 near Firestone early Wednesday morning. Colorado State Patrol

According to the preliminary investigation, reports show that one semi was stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. A second semi traveling southbound struck the stopped semi in a rear-end collision. The driver of the stopped semi, a 29-year-old male from Salem, Oregon, was not injured.

A crash involving semis closed southbound lanes of I-25 for several hours Wednesday morning. Colorado State Patrol

The driver of the second semi, a 48-year-old male, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

All southbound lanes reopened just after 6 a.m. Drivers were diverted around the crash during the investigation and cleanup.

Colorado State Patrol troopers investigated a crash between two semis in the southbound lanes of I-25 in Northern Colorado. Colorado State Patrol

The crash investigation continues by CSP. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information and has not spoken to investigators is asked to please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number 3A260931. Be prepared to leave your contact information for an investigator to return your call.