Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash involving city vehicle, says person ran into street

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Westminster on Friday.

According to CSP, a City of Westminster employee was driving north in a city-owned Ford F250 when they were involved in a crash. Authorities said the truck struck a pedestrian at 9400 N. Sheridan Boulevard around 5:28 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the pedestrian ran out into traffic. The pedestrian died at the scene.

CSP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.