Colorado State Patrol conducts chain inspections on commercial vehicles ahead of winter

Winter is coming, and that means the Colorado State Patrol is patrolling roads across the state, making sure drivers have the necessary equipment in case of a change in weather. Troopers focused on several locations along Interstate 70 on Thursday, including Dumont, Loma, and Cortez.

According to CSP, Colorado's "Must Carry Law" requires all commercial motor vehicles weighing over 16,000 pounds to carry tire chains or approved alternate traction devices from Sept. 1 to May 31 on designated mountain corridors, regardless of current weather conditions.

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Troopers say they check about 300 semis every time they do one of these inspections. Most drivers do have their chains, but many who arrive without them receive a $100 citation. It is a $500 citation for failing to chain up when required and a $1,000 citation for blocking traffic due to a lack of traction.

Troopers say last season, from Sept. 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026, a total of 2,405 commercial motor drivers were cited in Colorado. Among those, state troopers issued 586 citations, and of those, 522 were along the I-70 corridor. Troopers say these chains make a difference when it comes to preventing a crash.

"Aside from the lawful requirement to have it, it's a safety concern for the truckers and for the motoring public," said Sgt. Troy Kessler, Colorado State Patrol. "On top of that, when a truck spins out on the road because it can't gain traction, it creates massive traffic impacts. Other trucks get stuck, and other vehicles get stuck... a crash happens."

This inspection is just one of 10 operations troopers have planned for the 2026-2027 season. Troopers are reminding all drivers to move over when they see a trucker putting a chain on their commercial vehicle.