Colorado State Patrol investigating after speeding car crashes into second story of a church

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a car struck the second story of a church in Security-Widefield on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Security Fire Department says it was called to the 300 block of Main Street, south of Norman Drive, after a report of a serious traffic accident.

Security Fire Department

Crews found that a vehicle had collided with the second story of a nearby building before crashing back to the ground. The building appears to be the Iglesia Ni Cristo - Mountain States.

SFD said firefighters and EMS personnel were able to extricate the two young adults from the vehicle. Both were taken to Memorial Hospital Central for treatment of their injuries.

Security Fire Department

CSP investigators determined that an 18-year-old was driving a Subaru WRX southbound on Main St. when he lost control on a right turn and went off the road. The vehicle struck a landscape boulder, causing it to go airborne. It struck the second story of the church before landing on the ground.

Both the driver and the 14-year-old passenger are reported to have serious injuries.

Fort Carson Fire's Heavy Rescue Team helped ensure the building's structural integrity and safety following the crash.

Security Fire Department

The crash remains under investigation. CSP asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it and has not spoken to investigators to contact CSP dispatch at (719) 544-2424 and reference case number VC260123.