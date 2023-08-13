Colorado State Patrol arrests motorcyclist for allegedly going 120 mph, eluding troopers

Video captures motorcyclist dashing through traffic in pursuit before caught by CSP

Colorado State Patrol says a motorcyclist was taken into custody for allegedly traveling at excessive speeds of 120 miles per hour and eluding troopers.

According to the department, on Monday troopers were conducting an operation with CSP's flight operation team that focused on speeders near Colorado Highway 470 and West Bowles Avenue.

A motorcyclist was observed speeding and was clocked going 120 miles per hour. A trooper attempted to make contact with the driver as he then fled at a high rate of speed, according to CSP.

The pursuit was called off by troopers to avoid endangering the public further, but CSP's aircraft followed the motorcyclist all the way to his final destination.

Information was relayed to the troopers and they responded to the motorcyclist's location where they were taken into custody.

Colorado State Patrol

Dashcam and bodycam footage shared to CBS News Colorado from CSP showed the pursuit and the motorcyclist pulling into a business before being taken into custody.

CSP says the driver was charged with felony vehicular eluding, reckless driving and speeding 40-plus over the speed limit, along with other charges.

"When a member of law enforcement activates their lights to pull you over, you are legally required to comply," stated Major Darce Weil, District 1 Commander of the Colorado State Patrol. "This individual chose to flee from troopers at speeds 55 mph above the posted speed limit of 65 mph. He chose to endanger himself and others around him. What this rider did not know was that we could follow him using our aircraft assets until we could safely arrest him."

CSP continues to warn motorist of the consequences of aggressive driving and encourages safety on all state roads.