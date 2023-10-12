Colorado State Patrol advises drivers of "Move Over Law" after patrol vehicle struck in Castle Rock

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol are advising drivers of the state's "Move Over Law" for authorized and emergency vehicles after a patrol car was hit in Castle Rock.

CSP Castle Rock confirmed the crash through a tweet on Thursday and says no one was injured in the crash.

This is a best case scenario when you fail to #MoveOver for vehicles with flashing lights: nobody hurt, this time. But it could have been so much worse. It’s not just courtesy, it’s the law. pic.twitter.com/3zxJS4E5L1 — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) October 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB23-1123, requiring drivers to move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards flashing — and if they can't move over, they must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit, according to Colorado Department Transportation.

On Aug. 7 the state enhanced its Move Over law to provide a greater protection for people and their vehicles on the side of the road as drivers are now required to also move over when passing disabled vehicles on the side of the road.