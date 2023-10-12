Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado State Patrol advises drivers of "Move Over Law" after patrol vehicle struck in Castle Rock

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol are advising drivers of the state's "Move Over Law" for authorized and emergency vehicles after a patrol car was hit in Castle Rock.

CSP Castle Rock confirmed the crash through a tweet on Thursday and says no one was injured in the crash. 

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB23-1123, requiring drivers to move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards flashing — and if they can't move over, they must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit, according to Colorado Department Transportation.   

On Aug. 7 the state enhanced its Move Over law to provide a greater protection for people and their vehicles on the side of the road as drivers are now required to also move over when passing disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.