Colorado State expands Fort Collins airfield and UAS drone research program

Colorado State University is investing in the future of aviation by transforming the historic Christman Airfield into a hub for drone research, education and industry collaboration.

The nearly 400-acre property in northwest Fort Collins is undergoing improvements as the university expands opportunities for students, researchers, government agencies and private companies to develop uncrewed aircraft technology.

"It's a nice, safe, secure space to work with the university, the researchers, and the talent here to kind of develop the next generation of aerial vehicles," said Christopher Robertson, director of the CSU Drone Center.

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The airfield's history stretches back nearly a century. Originally opened in 1928 to introduce more people to aviation, Robertson said the facility has remained an important part of Colorado's aviation landscape.

"It is one of Colorado's longest continually operating airfields," Robertson said.

Today, the university sees the property as an ideal location for expanding its growing drone program.

"This site specifically allows us to do a lot of research into UAS or uncrewed aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones," Robertson said.

Robertson said interest in the program has continued to grow as drones become more common across a variety of industries.

"We continually have wait lists in our classes," Robertson said.

Recent upgrades include a newly paved runway, with additional expansions planned as the university continues developing the site. Beyond drone operations, the airfield is also capable of supporting small aircraft and helicopters used for missions such as wildfire response.

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Robertson said the facility is designed to give students practical experience.

"This site not only provides a place for our students to get that hands-on experience, it also provides a place for industry and other research groups and government groups to come together and work together on developing that technology," Robertson said.

Students involved with the Drone Center study nearly every aspect of the technology, from designing aircraft and developing software to flight operations and aerial imaging.

"For instance, news outlets routinely relying on drones to get that aerial shot from above that kind of tells the whole story that used to be relegated to helicopters," Robertson said.

The center also employs students while giving them experience in the rapidly expanding field.

"We usually have anywhere between five to 15 students on our employment working directly with drones," Robertson said.

Robertson believes CSU has established itself as a national leader in drone education and research.

"We are one of the leading centers of the nation and the universities, for what I can tell," Robertson said.

As Christman Airfield approaches its 100th anniversary, Robertson said the university is carrying forward the same spirit that inspired the airfield's creation.

"We're excited to see that nearly 100 years later we're now in that same cycle of innovation, but using the next generation aviation," Robertson said.